After Chase bank employee's fatal stabbing, fundraiser created for funeral expenses

A GoFundMe has been created for a Chase bank employee that was fatally stabbed last week.

Jessica Vilaythong's brother-in-law, Mike Huang, created it to help raise money for her funeral expenses.

Huang says Vilaythong graduated from the University of Illinois last year and was proud to call Chicago home.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

"She had just graduated in 2020 with her college degree from the University of Illinois," the GoFundMe reads. "She was proud to call Chicago home."

More than $22,000 has been raised so far.

Jawaun Westbrooks, 35, was charged Friday with fatally stabbing the 24-year-old about 11 a.m. on Sept. 1 at a Chase branch location in River North.

Vilaythong was stabbed on the side of her neck after "after having a brief conversation" with Westbrooks inside the bank, Chicago police said.

Huang said Vilaythong was unconscious when authorities arrived, but she was resuscitated as paramedics rushed her to the hospital.

Jawaun Westbrooks

"After that, she endured hours of surgery and was attended to by the most compassionate care, but ultimately succumbed to brain death the next day," Huang said on GoFundMe.

Prosecutors say Westbrooks was positively identified by a witness as the person who stabbed Vilaythong. He faces one count of first-degree murder.

Advertisement

Westbrooks is being held without bond. His next court date is Sept. 8.