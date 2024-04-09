Alexander Delarosa: Aurora police search for missing and endangered 11-year-old

article

The Aurora Police Department is requesting the public's help in finding a missing endangered juvenile.

Alexander Delarosa, 11, was last seen in the vicinity of the 1200 block of east New York Street Tuesday afternoon. According to police, he was dropped off by a school bus at North Sumner Avenue and East New York Street around 2:45 pm. Alexander is five-foot-two and weighs about 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with anime cartoon designs and blue joggers. There are reports suggesting Alexander might also be near the Aurora Transportation Center. Alexander also has a mental health diagnosis, which raises concerns for his safety, police said.

The Aurora Police Department’s K-9 Team, Drone Pilots, Detectives, Crisis Intervention Unit, and Aurora Emergency Management Agencies Search & Rescue Team are actively searching for Alexander.

If you have any information on Alexander's whereabouts, you are asked to contact Aurora Police Detectives at 630-256-5500.

If you see him immediately, please call 911.