Alleged CTA Blue Line shooter identified, charges pending: police

A man accused of seriously wounding a CTA Blue Line passenger in a robbery-related shooting near the UIC campus Wednesday morning has been identified, according to Chicago police.

Overnight into Thursday morning, police identified the suspected shooter and announced they would release details and charges once they were finalized, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

About 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, a man thought to be about 30 years old, was exiting a westbound train at the UIC-Halsted stop when another person on board started pulling on his backpack, police said.

Police say this man is a possible shooter who wounded a man Feb. 5, 2020 in shooting on a Blue Line train near UIC-Halsted. | Chicago police

After a brief exchange of words, the person pulled out a gun and shot the man once in the back, police said. He then took the backpack and fled.

“To those who think they can commit crime on CTA, think again. You’re on camera and you will be caught,” Guglielmi said.