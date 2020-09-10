'Am I Going to Die?': Bystanders, CCSO deputy help save woman's life after her arm was severed in UTV crash

article

WARNING: Graphic content

HAPPY JACK, Ariz. -- During the Labor Day holiday weekend, a Coconino County Sheriff's deputy was speaking with a group of campers on Forest Service Road 122C south of Clints Well along Highway 87 when a UTV rollover accident happened.

Deputy Andrew Luna and other citizens in the area responded to the emergency with medical care after the 19-year-old female driver was injured in the crash on Sept. 5.

"The vehicle had landed on its side on top of the driver / victim. Bystanders up righted the vehicle to access the victim, and the deputy called in a request for emergency medical response to the scene," stated CCSO officials on their Facebook page.

As Luna applied the tourniquet and bystanders helped the injured woman, she was heard asking, “Am I going to die?”

Advertisement

The UTV driver's left arm had suffered a near complete amputation above the elbow and she was bleeding profusely.

"Deputy Luna quickly retrieved a tourniquet, which is issued to all Sheriff’s Office deputies, and applied that tourniquet above the injury, effectively stopping the bleeding," stated officials.

>> CCSO video from the scene of the crash [Viewer discretion advised]: facebook.com/CoconinoSheriff/videos/442815150012147

CCSO said due to the remote and rough road conditions, initial access to the scene by the Blue Ridge Fire Department was difficult, so Deputy Luna prepared to transport the victim in his patrol vehicle. He also applied a second tourniquet and moved her to the backseat of his car. By that time, an ambulance was able able to get to the scene and emergency medical technicians could provide care.

The woman was later transported to Honor Health - Scottsdale Osborn hospital by a Native Air helicopter for treatment and the sheriff's office says she survived thanks to the quick actions of bystanders and Deputy Luna's response in applying a tourniquet within minutes of the injury occurring.

The driver's name and details of what caused the crash have not been released.

Storyful contributed to this report.