Amazon Web Services suffers major outage, impacting several sites, platforms

Amazon Web Services was experiencing issues on Tuesday, causing several other platforms and websites that rely on it to also face apparent outages.

AWS provides cloud computing services to individuals, universities, governments and companies, including FOX Television Stations and the Associated Press.

Amazon did not immediately comment on the outage, but its official status page was updated at about 8:49 a.m. PT with a message confirming "elevated error rates" in the "US-EAST-1 Region."

"We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery," the update reads.

FILE - Amazon Web Services logo displayed on a phone screen and a laptop keyboard are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland, on Dec. 1, 2021. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Down Detector, which tracks internet outages, showed more than 11,000 reports of issues with AWS. It also showed several reports of issues with Disney Plus, the online battle arena video game League of Legends and Amazon’s own products including Ring cameras and Prime Music.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.