Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl missing from Maywood

article

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 3-year-old girl abducted by a woman from west suburban Maywood.

The girl, Kyaira Montgomery, was reportedly forced into a silver 2021 Honda Insight driven by the suspect, 31-year-old Shaina K. Davis, police said in the alert.

The vehicle was last seen heading northbound from 1st Avenue in Maywood, according to state police. The car’s Illinois license plate number is CQ69619.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Kyaira has an order of protection signed against Davis, according to police, who did not release their relationship.

Kyaira was described as a Black female, 3-feet-tallm weighing 30 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink blouse and maroon pants during a visit by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, police said.

Police described Davis as a Black woman, 5-foot-4 inches tall and weighing 152 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white dress, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maywood Police Department at 708-450-4471 or 911.