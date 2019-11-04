Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted in the early morning hours Monday in San Antonio, Texas.

The missing girl, Jaya Trevino, was wearing a pink t-shirt that says “Big Sister” on it with pink and purple lettering when she was last seen in the 10000 block of Shaenfield Road in San Antonio at 12:19 a.m. Monday, officials said. She was also wearing a diaper.

Police are looking for 33-year-old Juan Trevino in addition to Jaya. He was last seen wearing a white hat, black jacket, blue Nike t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. Juan is approximately 5-foot-7-inches and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, as well as several tattoos on both arms and a music note behind his left ear, police said.

Authorities are also looking for a black 2014 Nissan Sentra, license plate number MKS1273.