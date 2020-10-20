Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 5, who is believed to be in extreme danger: police

article

An Amber Alert has been issued out of Indiana for a 5-year-old girl who is believed to be in extreme danger, police said.

The child, Neveah O’Neal, was last seen in Huntington, Indiana around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, wearing blue jeans and Paw Patrol pink tennis shoes. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The suspects are unknown and last seen driving a gold Ford Ranger extended cab truck with a toolbox in the bed of the truck.

If you have any information, contact the Huntington Police Department at 260-356-7110 or call 911.