Amber Alert issued for young girl who was seen being forced into car by man

An Amber Alert has been issued after a witness reported seeing a man grab an unidentified girl off the street and force her into his car Thursday morning.

Authorities say a wrecker driver saw a man force the girl into a car on Selinsky Road near Martin Luther King Blvd in southeast Houston just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

The child has not been identified and is described as a black female with a medium complexion. She has long, wavy dark hair and was wearing a green shirt. She is believed to be 8 to 10 years old.

The suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion, in his mid-30’s, approximately 5’ 11” and 215 lbs with an athletic build and short hair.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2006-2013, black, Chevy Impala with tinted windows and a paper license plate that has a dark tint over the plate.

Anyone with information about the child, suspects, or vehicle is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.