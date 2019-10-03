Expand / Collapse search

Amber Alert issued for young girl who was seen being forced into car by man

Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 26 Houston
Suspect vehicle (Photo courtesy Texas Center for the Missing)

HOUSTON - An Amber Alert has been issued after a witness reported seeing a man grab an unidentified girl off the street and force her into his car Thursday morning.

Authorities say a wrecker driver saw a man force the girl into a car on Selinsky Road near Martin Luther King Blvd in southeast Houston just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

The child has not been identified and is described as a black female with a medium complexion. She has long, wavy dark hair and was wearing a green shirt. She is believed to be 8 to 10 years old.

The suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion, in his mid-30’s, approximately 5’ 11” and 215 lbs with an athletic build and short hair.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2006-2013, black, Chevy Impala with tinted windows and a paper license plate that has a dark tint over the plate.

Anyone with information about the child, suspects, or vehicle is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.