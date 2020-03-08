Amtrak passenger traveling from Chicago to St. Louis tests positive for coronavirus

article

An Amtrak passenger traveling from Chicago to St. Louis has tested positive for coronavirus.

The passenger traveled on train 303 on March 4.

"We are working in close contact with public health and emergency management teams to have the best available information to be able to share with our customers and employees who might be affected," Amtrak said in a statement.

Amtrak said that passengers and workers who were on the train are being notified.

The train is being taken out of service for "comprehensive cleaning and disinfection," Amtrak said.

Disinfection is also underway at the Chicago and St. Louis stations.

No details about the sick passenger are being shared.

