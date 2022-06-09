Appeal denied in effort to save Aurora Pride Parade

A hearing held Thursday in a west suburban courtroom to save the Aurora Pride Parade has failed.

The parade permit was revoked this week when Aurora Police determined they could not provide enough security for the special event.

Aurora Pride took a legal route, an appeal of the revocation, to try to move forward with their plans. A judge, however, denied the appeal — confirming that the parade this year is canceled.

The city of Aurora says it could not supply the 56 officers required to safely secure the event.

In court, the city attorney said Aurora is disappointed and wanted to kick off the summer season with this parade, because everyone has been cooped up due to Covid. But, they just didn't have the bodies.

Last month, Aurora Pride announced that law enforcement was invited to participate but should not wear uniforms or carry service revolvers and they should not drive their police cars. That caused Mayor Richard Irving to drop out of the parade.

Then, Aurora Police determined that the permit should be revoked.

Protestors gathered outside the courthouse, in support of Aurora Pride.

Aurora Police Lieutenant Chris Whitfield testified that the Pride Parade is different from other parades because in the past it has attracted protesters and antagonizers. He said staffing issues are a problem for police departments all over the country.

The city of Aurora said on Friday they will still host its inaugural Pride Flag Raising Ceremony at 11 a.m. at One Aurora Plaza — located at 8 East Galena Boulevard.