Armed man arrested for allegedly impersonating National Guard; found with cache of weapons

An armed man was arrested overnight for allegedly impersonating a National Guard member.

As FOX 11 first reported, authorities told us 31-year-old Gregory Wong was taken into custody on assault weapon charges after being found with a cache of weapons.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Wong was arrested near the intersection of E. 1st Street and N. Main Street in downtown Los Angeles around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Several protests over the death of George Floyd have been held in the area.

Sources told FOX 11 investigative reporter Bill Melugin that Wong got dropped off by an Uber right across LAPD headquarters. He then tried to get into formation with a unit of National Guard soldiers who were defending downtown LA from looters.

However, he was quickly spotted out by soldiers based on the gun he had.

Officials told FOX 11 that Wong was carrying an AR-15 rifle rather than an M4 or M16, the typical gear the National Guard carry. Officials also say Wong had other high end tactical gear like night vision goggles and a sidearm.

National Guard soldiers then reported him to LAPD.

While in police custody Wong claimed he was meeting one of his friends who was in the National Guard and told police his goal was to defend a jewelry store in downtown.

But police say he never left formation.

Wong was booked on felony charges for the manufacturing and distribution of assault weapons.

He is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

FOX 11's Shelly Insheiwat and Kelli Johnson contributed to this report.