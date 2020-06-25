Armed man barricades himself inside apartment in Bronzeville

article

An armed man barricaded himself inside an apartment Thursday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 2:45 a.m. a 41-year-old woman got into an argument with a 46-year-old man inside an apartment in the 5000 block of South Michigan Avenue, when the man grabbed a gun and threatened her, Chicago police said.

The man became distracted and the woman was able to run out the back door and call for help, police said.

The man then barricaded himself inside the apartment, police said.

About 6:20 a.m., the man came out of the apartment without an incident, police said. He was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.