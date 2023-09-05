Armored car robbery reported at bank in Cook County

Police are investigating after an armored car robbery occurred at a bank in suburban Homewood Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery occurred at about 1 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank located at 17600 Halsted.

It is unknown at this time if there were injuries.

Homewood police are asking residents to avoid the area.

