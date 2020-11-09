Arrest made after shelter order issued in Plainfield

A person was arrested Monday after police ordered road closures and shelter-in-place order in Plainfield in the western suburbs.

Police have released few details about the shelter order issued about 2 p.m. in the area of Pasquinelli and Heritage Meadows drives.

On Twitter, the department said, “There is no longer a threat to the community. The suspect is in custody. Please stay away from the area, as the investigation continues and numerous roadways are closed.”

A police department spokesman did not immediately return requests for comment.