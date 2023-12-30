Arrest made in woman's August murder on South Side
CHICAGO - A 53-year-old Chicago man is behind bars in connection with a woman's murder in August, according to police.
Debery Coleman is charged with one count of first-degree murder. He was arrested Dec. 28 in the 8300 block of S Ashland Avenue.
Police say Coleman was identified as a suspect who fatally injured a 50-year-old woman on Aug. 29 in the 1400 block of E 130th Street.
Further details on what led to the woman's death are limited at this time.
Coleman is set to appear in court for his detention hearing on Dec. 31.