Art Institute Lion statue vandalized; suspect in custody

article

A person was arrested Thursday after allegedly vandalizing one of the iconic lion statues at the entrance to the Art Institute of Chicago.

The lion at the north end of the main entrance at 111 S. Michigan Ave. could be seen late Thursday with the words “inside mania” spray-painted on its base.

Chicago police said officers saw a female suspect tagging in that block at 10:41 p.m. and took her into custody. They recovered three cans of spray paint.

The Art Institute of Chicago’s North Lion seen vandalized June 25, 2020. (Sam Kelly/Sun-Times)

On April 30th, two men stole a face mask off the same lion statue, which had been applied as a symbolic gesture ahead of a statewide mandate requiring people to wear masks in public.