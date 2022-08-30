'Ask CTA' program kicks off at Chicago rail and bus stations, seeking rider input on safety

Chicagoans are getting the chance to tell the CTA what they want to see change to make buses and trains safer for riders across the city.

The transit agency launched its "Ask CTA" program Tuesday morning, allowing the public to meet and provide input directly to CTA managers on areas that need improvement.

The action plan was a surprise to many riders who didn’t have time to stop and chat before catching a train or bus to work or school.

CTA managers were inside the Blue Line California station in Logan Square to hear riders concerns and suggestions. CTA officials said it’s an effort to show appreciation for current customers and to welcome others back.

Officials said the Covid-19 pandemic caused staffing shortages that impacted reliable service, followed by increased violent crime on trains and busses and around stations.

Commuters said they avoid certain lines or stops and have a lot to consider when taking public transportation.

"I'm coming home from work at night when it gets dark. It gets kind of concerning," one female rider said. "It's nice to see police presence around by a train, by the Orange line around rush hour. That makes you feel a little bit better. The safety issue, my life and other peoples lives getting hurt, is really a main factor. It just makes your mobility lessened and the fear. Who wants to go to work and be scared something's going to happen?"

Another rider said one of his biggest concerns is service reliability.

"The issue with CTA is always consistent service I think. Knowing you can depend on a train or a bus coming every 10 or 15 minutes depending on the time of day, especially morning commute and evening commute," the man said.

The community outreach will continue at train stations and bus stops around the city for the next several weeks. Officials said a schedule for future events will be available on the CTA's social media channels.