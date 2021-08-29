At least 4 killed, 36 wounded — including 6 teens — since Friday

At least four people were killed and thirty-six others — including six teens — were wounded in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

A man was fatally shot Friday evening in Englewood on the South Side.

About 11:55 p.m., a 27-year-old was driving in the 900 block of West 59th Street when a black sedan pulled alongside him and someone inside fired shots, striking him throughout the body, Chicago police said.

His car crashed into two unoccupied vehicles and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not been identified yet.

A man was shot and killed in the second fatal drive-by shooting in two days Sunday morning in Englewood.

About 2:50 a.m., the 30-year-old was walking in the 200 block of West 71st Street when a black Nissan SUV approached and someone inside opened fire following a verbal altercation, police said.

He was shot in the chest, arm and shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not been identified yet.

A man was fatally shot Sunday morning on the Northwest Side.

The 27-year-old was discovered about 2:30 a.m. unresponsive and laying on a sidewalk in the 1000 block of North Lawndale Avenue, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Two people were shot, one fatally, on Sunday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

About 2:30 a.m., a man and woman, 42 and 26, were at a gathering outside in the 4800 block of South Justine Street when shots were fired from an unknown direction, police said.

The man was shot in the chest and back and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not been identified yet.

The woman suffered a graze wound to her leg and refused medical treatment, police said.

Four people were shot and wounded Saturday in Douglas Park on the West Side.

About 10:10 p.m., three men and a woman were outside at a large gathering in the 2800 block of West 12th Place when they were struck by gunfire, police said.

A 36-year-old woman and two men, 39 and 46, were shot in the leg, police said. A 21-year-old man was shot in the arm, police said.

Each of the four self-transported to Mount Sinai in fair condition, police said.

Two teens were shot and wounded Friday evening in Chatham on the South Side.

About 11:55 p.m., a male and a female, both 16, were walking in the 8700 block of South Holland Road when they heard shots and felt pain, police said.

The male was shot in the chin and the female grazed in the leg, police said.

Both were dropped off by a passerby at Little Company of Mary Hospital where they were listed in good condition, police said.

The male was transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.

A 14-year-old boy and was shot and critically wounded Friday evening in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 10:15 p.m., the teen was outside on a porch with a group of people in the 4100 block of West West End when he was shot in the neck, police said. It was unknown if he was the intended target, police said.

He was taken to Stroger where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A 15-year-old was among two shot and wounded Friday evening in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The two males, 15 and 19, were discovered in a vehicle with gunshot wounds about 10:05 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Adams Street, Chicago police said.

The 15-year-old was shot in the neck and was taken to Stroger where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

The 19-year-old was shot in the chest and arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

At least twenty-five others were wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening.

Seven people were killed and thirty-nine others wounded in shootings last weekend in Chicago.