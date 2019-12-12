At least 4 students treated for taking Xanax at South Side grade school

article

At least four teenagers were taken to the hospital Thursday after ingesting a drug at a South Side grade school.

Paramedics were called about 11 a.m. to Arthur A. Libby Elementary School, 5300 S Loomis Blvd., for the sick children, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Two girls and two boys, between ages 13 and 16, “ingested possibly Xanax” and were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where their conditions stabilized, Merritt said.

Officers were called for at least five children exposed to a drug at the school, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Chicago Public Schools, which operates Arthur A. Libby Elementary, did not immediately have a comment. The school serves from kindergarten through 8th grade.

Xanax is an anti-anxiety medication that can cause fainting when taken in excess.