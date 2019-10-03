Attacker made 'derogatory comments' during beating on CTA bus, police say

A man was beaten by someone who made “derogatory” remarks about him Wednesday on a CTA bus on the Southwest Side.

The 18-year-old was riding a bus about 1:50 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Pulaski Road when a man approached him, made “derogatory comments” and hit him in the head with a metal object, according to Chicago police. The victim went to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was stabilized.

Police would not confirm whether the comments were racial in nature or if the attack is being investigated as a hate crime.

The suspect is described as a man between 20 and 25 years old with black hair in dreadlocks, police said.

“The safety and security of our customers is our number one priority,” the CTA wrote in a statement. “We are working closely with CPD in its investigation of this incident, including providing any available video from our security camera system.”

Area Central detectives are investigating.