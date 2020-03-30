Aurora woman accused of driving drunk with child in her car

article

A woman is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk with a child in her car last week in west suburban Aurora.

Alma G. Manzo, 33, was charged with four felony counts of aggravated DUI, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said.

Just before midnight March 28, Manzo was driving a Nissan Pathfinder and struck a parked vehicle near the intersection of Claim and Union streets, prosecutors said.

Officers on the scene saw “multiple signs of intoxication” and a young child was in the car, prosecutors said. Her license was suspended, and she had no insurance.

Manzo’s bail was set at $25,000, the state’s attorney’s office said. She was released on the promise she would appear for court on May 20.