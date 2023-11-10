Austin shooting leaves 16-year-old critically wounded: police

A teenage boy was critically wounded in a shooting on Chicago's West Side late Friday morning.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was standing in a hallway in the Austin neighborhood around 11 a.m. when two unknown offenders fired shots at the victim.

The incident happened in the 5000 block of West Madison Street.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back of the head and abdomen.

No arrests were reported. Area Detectives continue to investigate.