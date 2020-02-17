Autistic child hurt ‘head to toe’ in Deerfield hit-and-run is improving, family says

article

Chase Thompson, an autistic 12-year-old who was injured “head to toe” in a hit-and-run weeks ago in north suburban Deerfield, is no longer in critical condition, his father said Monday.

“He’s doing a little better, but he’s still in a lot of pain,” Thad Thompson told the Sun-Times.

Thompson, who is non-verbal, left his home without his family knowing Feb. 7 and was struck by a vehicle as he crossed the street at night near Deerfield Road and Beverly Place, Deerfield police said. The driver continued without stopping.

Chase was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital with “extensive injuries,” and remained critically hurt for over a week, police said.

“He just made it out of critical condition. We believe he will pull through. There’s a lot of heartbreak still ahead,” the father said.

Chase has “head to toe injuries” including a broken eye socket, broken upper jaw, arms, ribs and pelvis.

“He’s a mess,” Thompson said.

Stacy Shapiro, 46, surrendered to police last week on an arrest warrant for failure to report an accident in connection the crash, according to police and Lake County records.

She was released after posting 10% of her $250,000 bail, according to media reports.

The Thompson family offered a $10,000 reward for the driver’s legal expenses if she turned herself in, but the father said the offer was retracted because police filed an arrest warrant first.

The reward is still available to the tipster who notified police.

“I don’t know who the tipster is. Chase has been my concern,” he said.

Thompson said he is grateful the driver is off the road.

If convicted, Shapiro faces 3 to 7 years in prison. She is due in court Tuesday.