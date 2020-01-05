Baby boy beaten to death, no one in custody

A Chicago baby has been beaten to death.

Police and an ambulance were called to the home of nine-month-old Josue Juarez on W. 60th Street near S. Sacramento in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood around 6 p.m.

Juarez was pronounced dead at Holy Cross Hospital. Staff there said he had suffered significant physical trauma.

The coroner said he died of blunt head trauma. The cause of death was homicide by child abuse.

Chicago police detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.