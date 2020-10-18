Baby dies after pregnant mother fatally shot in Jeffrey Manor

Chicago police have confirmed that the baby of a pregant Chicago woman who was fatally shot on Tuesday has died.

The shooting occurred early Tuesday in the 2100 block of East 95th Place, in a leafy neighborhood of brick Georgian-style homes on the South Side. The woman, identified as Stacey Jones, 35, was found lying unresponsive with two gunshots in her back, Chicago police said.

Jones was taken to the University of Chicago Medial Center in critical condition but later died, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Jones was eight months pregnant, and doctors were able to deliver the baby, who was being cared for at Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

Jones was a probation officer with the adult probation department, Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans said in a memo to court employees.

“Our thoughts go out to her family, colleagues and friends at this difficult time,” Evans said.

Police say this is still an open and ongoing investigation.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.