A one-year-old boy fell from a fourth-story window Monday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 8:25 p.m., the boy fell out of a window from the fourth floor of a residential building in the 6300 block of South Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No on is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.