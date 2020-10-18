Baby of pregnant woman who was fatally in shot in Jeffery Manor dies

The baby of Stacey Jones, a pregnant mother who was fatally shot last Tuesday in Jeffery Manor, has died after being delivered a month prematurely, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The baby, named “Baby Boy Harrison,” died about 1:51 p.m. Saturday and was four days old, the medical examiner’s office said.

Tuesday in the 2100 block of East 95th Place, Jones, 35, was found lying unresponsive with two gunshots in her back, Chicago police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medial Center in critical condition but later died, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Jones was eight months pregnant, and doctors were able to deliver the baby, who was being cared for at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Police released a person questioned in connection with Jones’ fatally shooting Thursday.

“The person placed in custody in relation to this investigation has been released without charging at this time,” Chicago police spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli said in an email.