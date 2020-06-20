Barr says Trump fired top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, but Trump says he is 'not involved'

article

Attorney General William Barr has told the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan that President Donald Trump has fired him, though Trump said on Saturday afternoon that he was "not involved."

Trump distanced himself from the move to oust U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman, telling reporters Saturday that the decision "was all up to the attorney general."

"Attorney General Barr is working on that," Trump said. "That's his department, not my department. But we have a very capable attorney general so that's really up to him. I'm not involved."

Nevertheless, Berman said he continues to fight his removal. The powerful prosecutor in the Southern District of New York had been overseeing investigations of Trump's allies.

Late Friday, Barr announced that Berman had resigned, but Berman denied it, saying media reports were the first he'd heard of it.

