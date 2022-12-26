Bellwood boil order still in place after water main breaks

Water service was restored Monday morning for residents in west suburban Bellwood but a boil order will still be in effect until Tuesday.

Two water main breaks impacted the village's water tower system over the weekend amid freezing weather.

The village issued a boil order on the morning of Christmas Eve as crews worked to restore service.

As a precaution, all residents should boil all water before use. The order means that all water that is used for drinking or cooking needs to be boiled for at least 5 minutes before using. Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled.

On Monday, the village said repairs continue at both locations but they will not interrupt the restoration of water service.

The boil order will be in effect until Tuesday, Dec. 27 when water samples collected can be tested as required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.