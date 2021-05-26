Bicyclist fatally struck by car in Avondale
CHICAGO - A driver was issued citations after fatally striking a bicyclist early Wednesday in Avondale on the Northwest Side.
The cyclist, 32, was struck by a southbound Hyundai Sonata around 1:20 a.m. as he biked west across the 2600 block of North Western Avenue, Chicago police said.
Kevin Clark of Lake View East was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The driver, a 20-year-old woman, was issued citations, police said.
Advertisement
Police initially listed the location of the crash in the 2600 block of South Western in Little Village.