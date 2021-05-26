Bicyclist fatally struck by car in Avondale

A driver was issued citations after fatally striking a bicyclist early Wednesday in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

The cyclist, 32, was struck by a southbound Hyundai Sonata around 1:20 a.m. as he biked west across the 2600 block of North Western Avenue, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Kevin Clark of Lake View East was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The driver, a 20-year-old woman, was issued citations, police said.

Advertisement

Police initially listed the location of the crash in the 2600 block of South Western in Little Village.