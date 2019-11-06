Bicyclist fatally struck by truck in Irving Park: police

article

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a truck Wednesday morning in Irving Park on the Northwest Side, according to police.

The 37-year-old female bicyclist was traveling southbound in the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue about 7 a.m. when a truck driving next to her turned right at Kilbourn Avenue and struck her, according to Chicago police.

The woman’s bike became caught under the truck’s wheel and rotated with it four times, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 21-year-old man, stopped after the crash and told investigators he was turning on a green light when he heard screaming, police said. He told police the bicyclist was in his blind spot.

Two witnesses who saw the crash confirmed the driver’s story, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.