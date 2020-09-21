Bishop Ford lanes reopen after semi rollover near Sibley

Outbound lanes have reopened on the Bishop Ford Freeway after an earlier rollover crash Monday in the south suburbs.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 2:30 a.m. on southbound I-94 just before Sibley Boulevard in Dolton, according to Illinois State Police. Minor injuries were reported.

The crash caused a semi hauling a load of metal to overturn, blocking all southbound lanes while crews worked to clean up the wreck, state police said. All lanes reopened about 7:20 a.m.