Bishop Ford partially shut down after jackknifed semi spills fuel

The Bishop Ford Expressway was partially shut down Saturday afternoon after a jackknifed semi truck spilled fuel across the roadway.

The semi crashed about 3:45 p.m. in the inbound lanes near Michigan Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

All lanes were closed and a HazMat situation was declared after the semi began leaking fuel across the expressway, state police and Chicago fire officials said. Traffic is getting by on the left shoulder.

No injuries were reported, state police said.