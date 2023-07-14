5 injured after shooting in Bladensburg, nearby roads closed: police

Police say five people were taken to the hospital after a shooting near the Peace Cross Memorial in Bladensburg Friday afternoon.

FOX 5 DC has learned that a call came in around 12:28 p.m. for a shooting on the 4300 block of Bladensburg Rd. in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Officials have confirmed to FOX 5 that five people were taken to a hospital, with three victims in critical condition.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo via Brandon Smith FOX 5 DC

Bladensburg Rd and Annapolis Rd are both closed for the shooting investigation, according to Bladensburg Police Department. The T14 and T18 buses are expected to experience delays due to police activity.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.