Body found at Phillips Park in Aurora: police

A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead at Phillips Park Monday in Aurora.

Authorities responded to a call of an unresponsive person at the park about 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Ray Moses Drive, Aurora police said. Paramedics tried to perform CPR on the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No obvious signs of trauma were found, police said. The body was turned over to the Kane County coroner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police at 630-256-5500.