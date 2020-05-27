Body found in DuPage River in West Chicago

Officials are trying to determine whether a body found Wednesday in the DuPage River in the west suburbs is that of a woman swept away while walking her dogs earlier this month.

Two officers searching the water by kayak found the body about 10 a.m. in the West Branch of the river south of Mack Road in West Chicago, according to the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County.

Forest preserve officials said the age and gender of the person were not immediately known.

The DuPage County coroner’s office will determine whether the body is that of the 18-year-old West Chicago woman who was swept away by the flooded river May 15 while walking her two dogs at the Winfield Mounds Forest Preserve in Winfield, officials said. An autopsy is planned for Thursday.

The body was found in the Blackwell Forest Preserve, about five and a half miles south of Winfield Mounds, the forest preserve said.

“Hopefully we can bring some closure to the family at this tragic time,” Forest Preserve District Police Chief David Pederson said in the statement. “We are very appreciative for all the help we have received from the numerous agencies and volunteers who assisted in this exhaustive search.”

More than 100 search and rescue personnel and volunteers searched the West Branch of the DuPage River from Winfield to Warrenville on May 15 and 16 after the woman’s disappearance.

Record-setting rainfall that week caused flash flooding throughout northern Illinois.