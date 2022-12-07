Man, 21, dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Oak Street Beach

The body of a man was discovered in Lake Michigan early Wednesday near Oak Street Beach.

The 21-year-old was found unresponsive in the water just before 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. The body has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation.

The discovery comes amid the search for a 21-year-old Polish man who went missing Saturday night after going to a River North bar with friends.

Krysztof Szubert was last seen around 9:45 p.m. at the popular bar Howl at the Moon on Hubbard Street.

Szubert is from the city of Tiffin in Poland. He came to America for just a few months working on a project in the southwest suburbs as a software developer.

His friends and family have desperately been trying to locate him.

"He wouldn't ever do something like this. If he was in trouble or needed to get somewhere, he would reach out," said a friend, Michal Osiecki.