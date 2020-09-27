Body pulled from the Chicago River in North Center: police

A body was pulled from the Chicago River Sunday in North Center on the North Side.

About 12:15 a.m. two people saw the body of a woman, who appears to be in her mid 20s and was wearing a black shirt and black jeans, in the river near the 2600 block of West Addison Street, Chicago police said.

Chicago police’s Marine Unit along with Chicago fire personnel pulled her from the water, and she was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman “appears to have trauma to her head area,” according to a Chicago police source.

