Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters reportedly dies at 69

Bonnie Pointer, who rose to fame as a member of the Pointer Sisters, has died, according to Variety. She was 69.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of the Pointer Sisters that my sister Bonnie died this morning,” her sister, Anita Pointer, told the outlet. “Our family is devastated. On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters circa 1983 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/Images/Getty Images)

The four sisters grew up singing in the choir of an Oakland church where their parents were ministers. Bonnie and June Pointer formed a singing duo and began performing in clubs around the San Francisco Bay area. Anita and Ruth Pointer later joined the group.

Their self-titled debut album was released in 1973 and the song "Yes We Can Can" became their first hit. The group followed that single up with "That's A Plenty," which featured an eclectic mix of musical styles ranging from jazz to country and pop.

American R&B vocal group The Pointer Sisters , made up of June Pointer, Bonnie Pointer, Anita Pointer and Ruth Pointer, are pictured in a file image taken on Jan. 16, 1974. (Photo by Stroud/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

They won a Grammy Award in 1974 for best country vocal performance by a group for the song "Fairytale." Bonnie would leave the group in 1977 for a solo career.

June died in 2006. Bonnie is survived by her brothers Aaron and Fritz and sisters Ruth and Anita according to Variety.

“Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day,” Anita said in a statement to Variety. “We never had a fight in our life. I already miss her and I will see her again one day.”

