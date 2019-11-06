Boy, 10, expected to survive after being shot in Frankford drive-by

Philadelphia police say a 10-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting in Frankford.

It happened on the 2000 block Margaret Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the boy was struck in the back of the head while he was walking home from school. He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. A family member identified the boy as Semaj.

A family member provided this photo of 10-year-old Semaj.

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson reports police took a man in custody on unrelated gun charges. Police say the man was trying to shield the 10-year-old boy from the shots and returned gunfire. He then tended to Semaj until more help arrived.

According to police, the gunman who fired the shot that struck the 10-year-old remains on the loose. Police are looking for a red or burgundy four-door Pontiac G6.

MORE: Police release photos of car involved in drive-by shooting that injured boy in Frankford

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Joseph Sullivan called it "unacceptable" and says he hopes the community will come forward with information to solve the case.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.