Boy, 10, missing from Albany Park

article

A 10-year-old boy was reported missing from Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

Israel Landjekpo was last seen about 1 p.m. Wednesday and is missing from the 5100 block of North Avers Avenue, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He is 4 feet tall, 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red long sleeve Abercrombie T-shirt, red sweatpants and blue, white and red Puma shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-6554.