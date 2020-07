article

A 10-year-old boy was reported missing from the Northwest Side.

Juliany Roman was last seen Thursday and is missing from the 2500 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue.

He is 4-foot-8, 70 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, green pants and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.