Police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen on July 31 near 5200 S. Talman Ave.

Luis Cruz was wearing a white t-shirt, blue pajama pants with sharks pictured on the pants and gray flip flops.

Cruz is 4'10" and weighs 75 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about Cruz, contact Area One SVU at 312-747-8380 or call 911.