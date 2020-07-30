Boy, 12, reported missing from Park Manor

article

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old boy reported missing from Park Manor on the South Side.

Zabrien Williams, who also goes by Zay, was last seen July 22, according to Chicago police.

He is known to visit the areas near the 7100 block of South State Street and the 7500 block of South King Drive, police said.

Williams was wearing a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.