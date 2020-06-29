Boy, 13, missing from Aurora

article

Authorities are looking for a 13-year-old boy reported missing since Sunday afternoon from west suburban Aurora.

Byron Sparrow was last seen leaving his home about 4:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Tremont Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Aurora police. He was reported missing about 10 p.m.

Byron is a 5-foot-2, 139-pound boy with brown eyes and brown hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with graphics on it and blue shorts with a red stripe.

Police said he “has a condition that places him in danger.”

Officers, police dogs and a drone team searched for him in the Aurora area Sunday night, but called off the search about 3 am. Monday because of the darkness, police said. Search efforts are expected to resume Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police at 630-256-5900.