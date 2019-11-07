Boy, 13, missing from University Village

article

A 13-year-old boy was reported missing from University Village on the Near West Side.

Damarion Mosley was last seen Nov. 4 and is missing from the 1300 block of South Morgan Street, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

He is known to visit the areas of 35th Street and South King Drive, and 35th and Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

He is 5-foot-6, 130 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and often wears a do-rag, police said. It is not known what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.