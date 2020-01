article

A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing from Woodlawn on the South Side.

Neivonte Richardson was last seen Thursday in the 6000 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing persons alert.

He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black and blue “Air Force 1” shoes, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8380.