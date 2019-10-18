Boy, 14, among 5 wounded in shootings Friday across Chicago

At least five people, including a 14-year-old boy, have been wounded in gun violence Friday across Chicago.

The latest shooting wounded a 20-year-old in Homan Square on the West Side.

He was standing in a vacant lot about 2:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Grenshaw when a dark-colored car pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the hand and lower abdomen, and was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition, police said.

Hours earlier, a teenager was shot Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

The 17-year-old was walking about 10:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of West 82nd Street when a black car pulled up and someone exited the vehicle, police said. After exchanging words, the person pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the teen three times in his body.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said. His condition had been stabilized. No arrests have been reported.

Minutes earlier on the West Side, two men were wounded in Austin.

Officers on foot patrol heard gunfire about 9:55 a.m. and rushed to the crime scene in the 200 block of South Lavergne Avenue, police said.

The officers found two men in the 20s with gunshot wounds, police said.

One man was shot in the shoulder, while the other was shot in the thigh, police said. They were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

Minutes before that, a teenage boy was shot in the hand in Homan Square.

The 14-year-old boy was riding a bicycle about 8:10 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Flournoy when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him in the hand, police said.

He went to Mt. Sinai Hospital and was listed in good condition, police said.

On Thursday, one man was killed and four others wounded in citywide gun violence.