Boy, 14, has been missing from Near West Side for nearly a month

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing from the Near West Side for nearly a month.

Damarion Mosley was last seen Nov. 15 in the 1000 block of West 14th Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Mosley is 5-foot-6, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

He is known to frequent 35th Street from King Drive to Cottage Grove Avenue, near Dunbar High School, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.